The soon-to-be parents of two share a hilarious summer-worthy pool photo of their family

Safety first!

On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde made a splash on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself, 2-year-old son Otis Alexander and fiancé Jason Sudeikis taking a dip in the pool. Her baby belly is clearly visible as she lounges on a watermelon-inspired raft, while Sudeikis makes his temporary home on a huge inflatable flamingo.

One slight issue? Otis needing some assistance with his goggles as his parents enjoy the moment of summer serenity before it’s Dad to the rescue.

“Top notch swim-coaches,” the 32-year-old Vinyl actress, who is currently expecting her second child with Sudeikis, wrote jokingly to accompany the shot.

It seems like Wilde’s pal and Vinyl costar Bobby Cannavale may have been joining in on the fun, too. On Monday, he posted a photo of 5-month-old son Rocco with partner Rose Byrne, hanging out on the same watermelon raft as Wilde.

“Heaven,” the former Boardwalk Empire actor captioned the snap.

Wilde has been engaged to Sudeikis, 40, since January 2013. Since announcing their second child on the way, the former House star has been using Instagram to chronicle the stages of her blossoming baby bump.

“Just wanna confirm real quick that this is what is meant by ‘sexy lingerie,’ ” she captioned a photo posted earlier in July, showing her lower half clad in what looks to be breakfast-taco-patterned pajamas.

In all seriousness, the couple is excited to add to their family. And luckily, Otis seems prepared to set an example as a big brother, since he’s already growing up to be such a good person.

“I like to think [Otis is] already a little feminist. And he is. He’s a really good guy,” Wilde told Yahoo! Beautyin early July. “I want to promote the idea that the definition of feminism is equality and it’s something that’s not difficult to teach children because they are born with that sensibility.”