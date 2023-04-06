Olivia Wilde Claims Jason Sudeikis Is 'Not Currently Paying Child Support to Me' in Recent Filing

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's legal battle over their children continues.

A recent filing by the Booksmart director's legal team calls for a judgment on child support as Wilde alleges she is incurring many of the expenses for the former couple's two kids — Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8½ — per documents obtained by The Blast.

Addressing the court directly in the filing, Wilde, 39, claims that the Ted Lasso star, 47, "is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter."

Adding, "While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs."

A source close to Sudeikis tells PEOPLE that the filing doesn't accurately capture the state of affairs between the co-parents.

Rich Fury/Getty

"Olivia and Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship including everything related to the children," the source maintains. "Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward."

Wilde claims that she is looking for an "order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason's standard of living."

Getty Images

"I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel's egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct," she concludes.

Asking for retroactive coverage to the date of the filing, Wilde's legal team notes, "It is undisputed that he earns significantly more than Olivia and has greater access to funds."

"Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action," the filing reads.

Reps for Wilde have not commented further.