Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' Former Nanny Sues for Wrongful Termination After Taking 'Stress Leave'

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny Ericka Genaro claims she suffered "unbearable" anxiety in her job after the actress moved out of their home

Georgia Slater
Published on February 14, 2023 02:43 PM
Director and actress Olivia Wilde attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde (L); Jason Sudeikis. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' former nanny has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the pair, alleging she was fired due to her mental health.

Ericka Genaro, who began working for the former couple in 2018, filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, Genaro details the alleged "unbearable" anxiety and stress she faced while caring for the pair's two kids, daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8, after Wilde moved out around November 2020.

"Wilde's sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of [Genaro] for support," reads the complaint.

A rep for Wilde had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. A rep for Sudeikis referenced the former couple's previous response to the allegations in October 2022.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they previously said. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Legoland
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde with their kids Otis and Daisy at LEGOLAND California.

Genaro alleged that Sudeikis, 47, would ask her to "stay up at night after the kids were put to bed to talk," noting that the subject matter "naturally evolved to speaking about Wilde." The former nanny claimed these conversations caused "extreme anxiety" as she "felt she had to 'pick sides'" between Sudeikis and Wilde, 38.

Genaro's role in the kids' lives allegedly "increased exponentially," according to the complaint. "The pressure of [Genaro] not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde's absence for the children, became debilitating."

At one point, Genaro allegedly met with Wilde in Palm Springs, California, to discuss "becoming anxious and stressed with the situation at the home."

Genaro said she felt a "genuine sense of relief and comradery" with Wilde, but claimed that about a month later, Sudeikis told Genaro that the actress "shared with him the entire conversation."

As the news of Sudeikis and Wilde's split hit the media, Genaro claimed her "anxiety and stress did not get any better." Sudeikis and Wilde eventually attended group therapy with Genaro as the former couple recognized the "emotional toll" of the situation, according to the complaint.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis
Jason Sudeikis; Olivia Wilde. Getty (2)

Genaro also claimed she began seeing an osteopath for her "physical pain, anxiety and stress." She alleged that her osteopath suggested she take a "three-day medical leave of absence because of her mental health" also known as a "stress leave."

"When [Genaro] responded she is under the osteopath's orders to not speak with anyone because of her anxiety, Sudeikis terminated her on the spot," the complaint alleges.

Genaro is now seeking damages for "loss of earnings, deferred compensation, and other employment benefits."

After the actors' former nanny spoke about alleged details about Wilde and Sudeikis' breakup in an interview with the Daily Mail in October, Wilde and Sudeikis called the accusations "false and scurrilous" in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE.

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and were engaged for several years, before PEOPLE reported in November 2020 that the couple had called it quits on their relationship.

After news of their split broke in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their main concern. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the source explained.

