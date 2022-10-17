Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are shutting down claims from their former nanny about the details surrounding the pair's split and the beginnings of Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles.

After the actors' former nanny alleged several new details about Wilde and Sudeikis' breakup in an interview with the Daily Mail, Wilde and Sudeikis are calling the accusations "false and scurrilous" in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple said. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

The nanny for Sudeikis and Wilde's two kids, daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8, alleged in the interview that Sudeikis was blindsided and "brokenhearted" by Wilde's new relationship, sharing that there was "a lot of crying" after learning of the romance.

John Shearer/Getty

"On the Monday morning [of] Nov. 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all," the nanny claimed. "After I'd got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, 'She left us. She left us!' "

On one occasion, the nanny, whose name was not revealed, said Sudeikis, 47, "went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

"She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry," added the nanny.

According to the nanny, Sudeikis was upset after seeing Wilde prepare a salad, allegedly for Styles, with her "special dressing" in the family's kitchen.

While Wilde, 38, has maintained that her relationship with Sudeikis "was over long before I met Harry," she told Vanity Fair in October, the nanny claimed that the Ted Lasso actor discovered details of Wilde's relationship with Styles on an Apple Watch she left behind while filming Don't Worry Darling that contained messages between the pair.

Olivia Wilde (L); Jason Sudeikis. Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Rich Fury/Getty

The nanny further claimed that Sudeikis banned them from playing any of Styles' music.

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and were engaged for several years, before PEOPLE reported in November 2020 that the couple had called it quits on their relationship.

After news of their split broke in November 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the pair's children were their main concern. "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the source explained.

Though things appeared amicable between the pair for some time after their split, the co-parents made headlines in April when Sudeikis served Wilde with legal documents regarding their children while onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The Booksmart director touched on her co-parenting relationship with Sudeikis during her cover interview with Vanity Fair. "When they are with their father, I trust him to be a great parent. So when they're not with me, I continue to live my life," she said in response to the judgment she's faced when she's photographed without her kids.

Despite the speculation, Wilde reiterated that Otis and Daisy are her main focus. "There's nothing that is more important to me," she said. "I love driving to school every morning. I love making pancakes. I love putting them to bed every night. They're my best friends."