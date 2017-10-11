"I promise we'll work hard to make this place better for you and your sisters everywhere," Olivia Wilde captioned an adorable snap of Daisy, 1 on Wednesday

Olivia Wilde Marks 'Curious, Courageous' Daughter Daisy's First Birthday with Touching Message: 'The World Is Yours'

Daisy Josephine is 1!

The younger child of engaged actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis rang in her first full year Wednesday — fittingly, on International Day of the Girl.

“My curious, courageous one, I promise we’ll work hard to make this place better for you and your sisters everywhere,” Wilde, 33, captioned a photo of an intrigued-looking Daisy gazing out a window. “We’ve taken some hits recently, but I believe we are even more determined because of it.”

“We dream of a time when you won’t have to apologize for your brilliance, or sacrifice your self-respect to prove your worthiness,” adds the Vinyl star. “This world is yours, kiddo. We’re just the cleanup crew. I love you. Happy birthday. ❤ #internationaldayofthegirl.”

The mother of two (she and Sudeikis are also parents to son Otis Alexander, 3) also shared a hilarious throwback photo of herself in a hospital bed shortly before Daisy’s arrival, flipping the middle finger at someone “juuuuust as the drugs kicked in.”

“Daisy’s birth was a little bit complicated and I’m deeply grateful for Sharlene Pope, Dr Caitlin Fiss, Nurse Helen O’Keeffe, and the whole life-saving team at Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan,” Wilde wrote.

“Together we pushed out a gorgeous almost 10 lb (😱) baby lady,” she continued. “Let’s hear it for modern medicine. It shouldn’t be reserved for the lucky few. Happy birthday, Daisy girl! 💕.”

From May through Oct. 8, Wilde made her Broadway debut as Julia in a stage production of George Orwell‘s dystopian classic 1984 (which happens to be the year Wilde was born) — and little Daisy was along for the ride on Mom’s opening night.