31 Pics That Perfectly Capture Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Aww-Inspiring Family Life

“I have approximately one billion pictures of this guy, my partner in life-crime, who was born on this day in 1974,” Wilde wrote, captioning a photo of Sudeikis sitting on the ground in shorts and a t-shirt playing with one of his and Wilde’s daughter, Daisy.

“But this one represents his latest chapter, the one in which he became a dad to a little woman who will grow up thinking all men can dance, sink a jump shot and tell great jokes,” the actress continued. “Oh well,” she added. “Happpppppy Birthdayyyyyyyyy, Jason. I love you!”