Jason Sudeikis Can't Smell — But Son Otis Thinks He's Got a 'Lego Up His Nose,' Olivia Wilde Says

Olivia Wilde‘s fiancé Jason Sudeikis was born with an odd condition — but their 4½-year-old son, Otis Alexander, knows how to fix the problem!

The Life Itself actress, 34, opened up to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night about the fact that the Horrible Bosses star, 43, can’t smell or taste anything.

“Apparently it took quite a while for him to realize it,” Wilde told the Jimmy Kimmel Live host. “I had weirdly heard it from our mutual friends, and it was an awkward thing I brought up on our first date. I was like, ‘I heard you don’t smell so great.’ “

It’s also become a bigger problem as their relationship has progressed. “When our kids were born, he had a real Forrest Gump moment where he was like, ‘Is he normal? Can he smell?’ ” Wilde recalled, adding, “and Otis can smell, which is lucky for him.”

In fact, Otis feels so blessed compared to his dad that he desperately wants to help him, Wilde shared.

“He’s convinced he’s gonna diagnose the problem and fix it,” the mom of two explained. “So he’s like, ‘Dad, there is a Lego up your nose. You just have to breathe out really hard.’ He tries to coach him. He holds his face. He’s like ‘I’m gonna get it. Don’t worry.’ “

Another minor frustration for Wilde? “He’s still weirdly squeamish about picking up dog s— which is confusing to me,” Wilde bemoaned of Sudeikis. Then she called her partner “a superhero designed to pick up s—. You are impervious to the problems associated with s—. He’s afraid of his power. He hasn’t come to embrace it yet.”

But Sudeikis’ nose certainly has its pros.

“The good thing is he thinks I am an incredible chef because he can’t taste anything,” Wilde said. “It’s a pretty crazy thing. But I guess if you’re gonna lose a sense … New York in the summer time, you don’t want your sense of smell.”

When Kimmel asked the one thing the House alum wishes Sudeikis could sniff, she swiftly responded, “Sautéing onions. Garlic and onions. The beginning of a pasta.”

Wilde and Sudeikis are also parents to a daughter, Daisy Josephine, who will be 2 next week. The couple recently stepped out without their little ones for the premiere of Wilde’s new film, Life Itself.

Life Itself also stars Oscar Isaac, Antonio Banderas, Mandy Patinkin and Annette Bening. The film follows different generations of people in New York and Spain, and how their individual journeys intertwine across time and continents.

In July, Wilde posted on Twitter after the trailer was released praising the script and offering fans a little tease of the emotional roller coaster the story will bring.

Very few scripts make you laugh hard, ugly-sob, and then scream “wait, WHAT?!?!! Can they DO that?!”. I loved making this movie. https://t.co/dqx5fapTIx — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 10, 2018

“Very few scripts make you laugh hard, ugly-sob, and then scream ‘wait, WHAT?!?!! Can they DO that?!’ I loved making this movie,” she wrote.

The film hit theaters on Sept. 21.