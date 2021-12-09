Olivia Wilde Gets Tattoos of Her Children's Names: 'Momma's Love'

Olivia Wilde is showing the infinite love she has for her children.

The Drinking Buddies star, 37, is mom to 5-year-old daughter Daisy and 7-year-old son Otis, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, 46. She now has their names tattooed on her arms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo revealed the new ink on Instagram Wednesday. It shows Otis' name on Olivia's right arm and Daisy's name on her left, both in a delicate script font.

"Mommas love ✍🏼💕," Dr. Woo captioned the sentimental snap.

In January 2020, Olivia opened up about not pushing her children toward society's gender expectations. She told Beanie Feldstein (one of the stars of her critically acclaimed film Booksmart) in a cover interview for InStyle's Badass Women issue that she encourages Otis and Daisy to embrace their unique personalities instead of feeling pressured to act a certain way because of their gender.

"Having a boy and a girl, you really notice gender politics within your own home," Wilde shared. "She'll clean up his plate for him after dinner and I'm like, 'Put that back!' "

"With Daisy, I have witnessed how women are born with an incredible amount of strength and that society quickly pushes them to assume the more feminine role," she replied when Feldstein, 26, asked how she's raising Daisy and her big brother "to be strong and independent."

She continued, "I mean, I love that Elsa is looking pissed off on the Frozen 2 poster, but there's still an awful lot out there that's encouraging young women to make themselves the weaker sex. My role is to be a safe zone of support that'll hopefully counteract what society will inevitably do to them."

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Shows Support for Harry Styles' New Beauty Brand on Instagram: 'I Find This Very Pleasing'

"When Daisy hits a place where she questions her worth, I want to be the one to remind her of the strength she innately has," Wilde explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Daisy is the inspiration behind Wilde's "Daisy Chain," a concept "about wanting to lift each other up" that she celebrates "because for a long time women have been told that in order to succeed, we have to push people out of the way."

As for balancing a hectic career and motherhood, Wilde said she typically only gets "about five hours" of sleep each night, adding that her life is "forever a process of trying to find the balance."