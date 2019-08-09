Olivia Wilde Jokes About Daughter's Frozen Attire: 'How Many Times Can You Wash an Elsa Dress?'

Image zoom Daisy (L) and Otis Sudeikis Olivia Wilde/Instagram; Inset: Rich Fury/Getty

Daisy Josephine likely isn’t letting her favorite dress go anytime soon, which means it might be time for Olivia Wilde to up her laundry game.

The 2½-year-old and her big brother Otis Alexander, 5, have been accompanying their mom on a trip across the pond this week, taking in the sights of London while wearing quite the colorful attire.

Daisy, notably, chose many a little girl’s favorite look of the season — a blue, sparkly dress inspired by Queen Elsa from Disney’s smash hit film Frozen — to take in the city sights, even clutching an impressively built Elsa balloon creation as Otis brandished a red-and-black balloon sword.

“My people,” Wilde, 35, captioned the Friday snapshot of her two kids, whom she shares with fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

In an addendum, the actress and Booksmart director quipped, “Quick Q: how many times can you wash an Elsa dress before her powers are released, triggering a new ice age, and/or the dress rips?”

Daisy is serious about her love for the glittery frock, having worn it in an image her mom shared in mid-July (“It’s been a Frozen summer,” Wilde wrote) and on a boat as they floated through a park in London this week.

“Daisy loves London. Really hoping to meet the queen,” Wilde joked in the latter photograph‘s caption — hilariously showing her daughter with her finger up her nose.

Both siblings are big fans of Disney in general — specifically, the brand’s movie musicals. In April 2018, the Life Itself actress told PEOPLE her son “loves Moana” and that “when he thinks about Moana, he thinks of himself as Moana.”

“I love hearing him sing … it’s the best when you can watch them singing in the backseat of your car, and he’s just like, ‘I wish I could be the perfect daughter!’ And he’s just belting it out,” she added.

Disney Parks might be a different story, though. As Sudeikis, 43, recalled during a June guest-hosting gig on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the couple took Otis to Disneyland last year — which included a traumatizing experience.

With his fiancée in attendance, the former Saturday Night Live cast member explained to the audience that he and Wilde took Otis to Disneyland for his fourth birthday. Otis loved Splash Mountain so much they went on it twice but then the parents “got cocky,” according to Sudeikis, and decided to level up by taking him on Space Mountain.

Sudeikis then shared a photo of the experience, which showed Wilde in the front seat with Otis, whose hair was partially covering his clearly terrified face. Wilde was holding on tightly to his hands, while Sudeikis was in the seat behind them sporting a shocked expression on his own face.

“It’s really traumatizing for me because you’re not supposed to take a 4-year-old on [the ride] — look at my face!” Wilde exclaimed. “I’ve never been so scared in my life! That’s real mom fear!”