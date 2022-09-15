Olivia Wilde's Daughter Daisy Makes a Cameo Alongside Her in 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde shared what it was like directing the film in a bikini with her daughter on her hip in an interview with Vanity Fair

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on September 15, 2022 05:23 PM
Olivia Wilde's daughter Daisy on set
Photo: Olivia Wilde/Instagram; Vivien Killilea/Getty

Olivia Wilde got the full working mom experience on the set of Don't Worry Darling.

Fans are sharing photos on social media of Wilde's daughter Daisy, 5, who has a cameo in the upcoming film, saying that she plays a character named "Rosie" in the movie.

Wilde, 38, first revealed Daisy would appear during her cover story interview for Vanity Fair's October issue. She also discussed what it was like both acting and directing in the film, revealing that daughter Daisy would make a cameo in the film during a pool scene where she was directing while in a bikini.

"I was already dealing with that," she said, but Daisy's arrival on set added to her load. She soon found herself performing all her usual tasks with her kindergartener on her hip.

"I was like, 'I wonder if this experience is slightly different for men?'" she said of the moment.

Along with Daisy, Wilde shares 8-year-old son Otis with ex Jason Sudeikis.

olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde for Vanity Fair. Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair

Writer-producer Kate Sillburn told Vanity Fair that seeing Wilde on set directing with Daisy was a powerful moment.

"When I was little and I pictured a director in my head, it was always a man with a beard and glasses in a jean jacket with a bullhorn," she said. "Watching Olivia on the set, I was like, 'Oh, this is the image of a director that my daughter's going to have—this really talented, powerful, beautiful woman with her own daughter on her hip directing and leading all of these men and women on this set that she was so empathetically in charge of.' "

Elsewhere in the interview, the Booksmart director praised herself for being "f---ing tough."

"Like, the whole world saw me get served [custody] papers," she candidly noted. "I've had women judging me for separating from Jason."

"There are people who feel entitled to hurl horrendous insults at me and my family," she said. "Telling me I'm a terrible mother. Threatening me and my kids or saying I should lose my children."

Noting that a lot of the criticism comes when she's photographed with Harry Styles, she points out that she and her ex share equal custody of their children.

olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde for Vanity Fair. Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair

"When they are with their father, I trust him to be a great parent. So when they're not with me, I continue to live my life," she said. "But the judgment I've seen from people for living my life…"

Wilde also spoke about the perceptions around her parenting when she appeared on the cover of Variety in August, noting how she's taking time from work right now to give her all to her kids.

"It became clear to me that this year was a time for me to be a stay-at-home mom," she explained. "It was not the year for me to be on a set, which is totally all-encompassing."

"It was time for me to pause and devote myself to the kids when I have them," she added. "They are my world. They are my best friends."

