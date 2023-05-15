Olivia Wilde Declares Her 'Mom Job' Done as She Laughs at Daughter Daisy's Mother's Day Card

Olivia Wilde is feeling good about how her kids are growing up, as seen by her pride in daughter Daisy's silly card

Published on May 15, 2023 02:17 PM
Olivia Wilde Mother's Day
Photo: Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Olivia Wilde is enjoying life as a mom of two this Mother's Day.

The Booksmart director, 39, shared a glimpse from the special day, posting a portion of a card from daughter Daisy, 6, on Instagram Sunday.

The fill-in-the-blank prompt begins, "Because of you, I believe I can," to which the first-grader wrote, "fly."

"Mom job = done," Wilde captioned the shot. "Happy Mother's Day to all of us❤️."

Wilde shares Daisy and son Otis, 8½, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. The pair, who started dating in November 2011, announced their split in November 2020 after more than seven years of being engaged.

The actor talked about how he and Wilde are able to show their kids that they can have fun in their careers in March when he spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere.

Speaking of how his kids view his work on Ted Lasso, Sudeikis shared, "They know Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] real well, and so they see how much we hang out, and laugh and enjoy each other's company."

"May any of us get the opportunity to find a job where you have so much fun doing it, and if that's the example that myself and Olivia provide for them, then I'm happy about that," he continued.

Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's Ted Lasso Role
Jason Sudeikis, daughter Daisy and son Otis. Cindy Ord/Getty, Olivia Wilde/instagram

"It doesn't have to be in this business necessarily," he added, noting that daughter Daisy "wants to be about 10 different things."

While appearing on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show last fall, Wilde talked about adjusting to being a single mom.

"Reshaping a family is tricky," Wilde admitted, before noting what the "one benefit" is of the situation.

"It's allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love," she explained. "It's actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way."

"My priority is them," she said of her two kids. "That's what it is. It's as long as they're happy and they're healthy then, my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us."

