Olivia Wilde Jokes She's a 'Humiliating Soccer Mom' as She Shares Pitch-Side Game Photo

Olivia Wilde is her kids' biggest cheerleader!

The actress, 38, branded herself a "humiliating soccer mom" as she shared a snapshot on a pitch taken through some fencing on her Instagram Story Sunday.

In the photo, Wilde — who is mom to daughter Daisy Josephine, 6, and son Otis Alexander, 8½ — wore a navy hoodie and cap, red sweatpants and yellow Adidas sneakers.

"Humiliating soccer mom won't leave the field and cheers every time you move," the Don't Worry Darling director joked in the text alongside her picture.

Wilde also shared a rare shot of herself hanging out with her kids back in December 2022 as they enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with family and friends.

"Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth," she captioned the carousel of pictures from the outing, including herself and her children taking in the sights of the theme park.

Wilde shares Otis and Daisy with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. The pair, who started dating in November 2011, announced their split in November 2020 after more than seven years of being engaged.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that month.

"It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the insider added.

Wilde was later served legal documents from Sudeikis, 47, in the middle of her CinemaCon presentation for Don't Worry Darling in April 2022.

In August of that year, a source told PEOPLE that despite their contentious custody battle, Wilde "wants to focus on what's best for the kids."

"She and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule," the insider added.

Wilde briefly touched on her co-parenting relationship with the Ted Lasso actor during an interview with Vanity Fair in September 2022.

"When they are with their father, I trust him to be a great parent. So when they're not with me, I continue to live my life," she said in response to the judgment she has faced when she's photographed without her kids.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis with their kids Otis and Daisy. Presley Ann/WireImage

Despite the speculation, Wilde reiterated that Otis and Daisy are her main focus.

"There's nothing that is more important to me," she said. "I love driving to school every morning. I love making pancakes. I love putting them to bed every night. They're my best friends."

Following her split from Sudeikis, Wilde went on to date her Don't Worry Darling costar Harry Styles. The duo were first linked in January 2021.

But by November 2022, things had come to an end, with multiple sources confirming exclusively to PEOPLE that Wilde and Styles, 29, were "taking a break" from their romance after nearly two years together.