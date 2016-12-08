"It is a difficult thing," Olivia Wilde tells PEOPLE of breastfeeding while attending the N.Y.C. premiere of Target's The Toycracker special

Olivia Wilde on Challenges of Breastfeeding: 'It's a Difficult Thing - It's Not Easy'

Olivia Wilde says “it’s the more the merrier” with 8-week-old daughter Daisy Josephine joining the family.

At Wednesday’s N.Y.C. premiere of Target’s Toycracker, the Vinyl star, 32, told PEOPLE that since Daisy was born “it’s a little party” with 2-year-old son Otis Alexander and fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She remembers when she first told Sudeikis, 41, she was pregnant with Daisy, he had a similar reaction.

“He said, ‘Now we can play board games!’ And it’s true: When there [are] four of you, you can play,” says Wilde, although it may be a few years before the four of them play Jason’s favorite, Settlers of Catan.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Along with playing games, having dance parties and going to shows are also part of their Christmas plans, the actress says. “[The] Nutcracker was a big part of my childhood, so remaking that with toys is really fun,” says Wilde of the eight-minute musical starring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who were also in attendance at the event.

“The baby won’t know what’s going on, but she will love it,” says Wilde, who is excited to watch the remake with Daisy and Otis.

After taking to Instagram recently to post a photo of her breastfeeding Daisy, Wilde wants to make it clear that it’s a mother’s decision whether to nurse or not.

“It should be a choice for everyone. I don’t like the idea of breastfeeding being forced on anyone or anyone feeling guilty,” she explains.

“[Breastfeeding] is not easy — it’s messy. Like 90 percent of the time you are soaked in milk. It is a difficult thing. But it is, personally for me, a great experience.”

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Welcome Daughter Daisy

Wilde says there’s one big thing her new daughter made her realize. “I’m way girlier than I thought I was,” she says. “I thought I was going to reject all things pink, and now I have really embraced it.”

And she’s not the only one embracing something unfamiliar. Otis has been a “good big brother” and “very welcoming” to Daisy, according to his mom.

“We are really lucky that he is a sweet person,” Wilde says, quickly adding, “It has nothing to do with us!”