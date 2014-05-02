Wow! Olivia Wilde Steps Out 11 Days After Baby

Only 11 days after welcoming her first child, son Otis Alexander, new mom Olivia Wilde walks the red carpet at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Gala

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

One word: wow!

A mere 11 days after welcoming her first child, son Otis Alexander, new mom Olivia Wilde walked the red carpet at Thursday night’s 2014 Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Gala in New York City.

Looking fresh-faced with minimal makeup and her hair down, Wilde played up her hip, laid-back style with a gray blazer, loose-fitting white top, skinny black bottoms and printed pumps.

And besides her incredible glow, the actress — who’s been in full motherhood mode — showed no signs of sleep deprivation. Consider us officially in awe!

Wilde’s date for the night? Proud new dad Jason Sudeikis, who stayed in sync with his fiancée in a polished gray suit.



