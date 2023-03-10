Olivia Wilde Shares Sweet Birthday Surprise from Her Kids: 'Came Home Way Past Curfew to This'

Olivia Wilde's kids made sure their mom felt extra special on her birthday.

On Friday, the Booksmart director, 39, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story showing how her two kids surprised her on her special day.

Wilde, who shares daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8½, with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, first showed a scene in her home where her kids hung up a silver "Happy Birthday" balloon banner surrounded by other colorful balloons.

"Came home way past curfew to this 🥹," she wrote.

Another picture showed an envelope on a counter that read "to mommy from your favorite child," which Wilde teased was "a test."

Last month, the actress branded herself a "humiliating soccer mom" as she shared a snapshot on a soccer field taken through some fencing on her Instagram Story. In the photo, Wilde wore a navy hoodie and cap, red sweatpants and yellow Adidas sneakers.

"Humiliating soccer mom won't leave the field and cheers every time you move," the Don't Worry Darling director joked in the text alongside her picture.

Wilde also shared a rare shot of herself hanging out with her kids back in December 2022 as they enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with family and friends.

"Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth," she captioned the carousel of pictures from the outing, including herself and her children taking in the sights of the theme park.

Wilde and Sudeikis, who started dating in November 2011, announced their split in November 2020 after more than seven years of being engaged.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that month.

"It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," the insider added.