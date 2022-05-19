Olivia Munn Shares Sweet Photos of Son Malcolm, 5 Months, Meeting Great Uncle He's Named After

Olivia Munn revealed her and John Mulaney’s 5-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp was named after her uncle Vinh Hiệp Luong

Olivia Munn is introducing her baby boy to a very special family member.

On Wednesday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story of the moment her 5-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, whom she shares with John Mulaney, met his great uncle for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet photos, baby Malcolm is all smiles as he cuddles with his great uncle, Vinh Hiệp Luong, whom Munn says she named her son after.

"Malcolm got to meet his great uncle. His middle name is named after him💛," Munn wrote, calling her uncle her "favorite."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

olivia munn olivia munn olivia munn

Left: Credit: olivia munn/instagram Center: Credit: olivia munn/instagram Right: Credit: olivia munn/instagram

Earlier this week, Munn shared other photos of her and Mulaney's baby boy while in Tampa, Florida. Malcolm got to spend time with former professional baseball player Nick Swisher along with his wife, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and their children Sailor Stevie and Emerson Jay.

In the first image, comedian Mulaney, 39, held the cute tot as Malcolm and Nick did a fist bump. "Malcolm tried out for the Yankees today," Munn captioned the snap.

The next two photos featured Nick, 41, and Reba actress JoAnna, 42, each holding the baby. "Malcolm is a human kettlebell," Munn jokingly wrote in a caption over the picture with Nick.

The group also tried to pose together, with the candid result posted to Munn's Story. She captioned the shot, "When you try to get a group photo with 2 kids and a baby."

Olivia Munn, john mulaney Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

Mulaney revealed he and Munn were expecting their first child in September 2021.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.