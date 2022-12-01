Olivia Munn's Son Malcolm, 1, Enters the 'Everything in Their Mouth' Stage During Beach Outing

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress stuck her hand in 12-month-old Malcolm's mouth when he attempted to eat a seashell

By
Published on December 1, 2022 09:25 AM
Olivia Munn and son Malcolm. Photo: Olivia Munn/Instagram

Olivia Munn is entering the 'eating everything' stage with 12-month-old son Malcolm.

On Wednesday, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 42, shared footage of her enjoying a family day at the beach with her son, whom she shares with Saturday Night Live alum John Mulaney, 40.

Just like moms everywhere, however, Munn was far more preoccupied with making sure Malcolm stayed safe than enjoying the surf.

"We've entered the "puts everything in their mouth" era,' the actress, 42, wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a sweet video with Malcolm, 1, playing in the sand beside the ocean.

Her little guy then inspects what appears to be a pebble with her, but as soon as a wave comes in, he takes the opportunity to take a chomp.

Thankfully, Olivia dove in straight away, fishing out the object with her fingers.

Malcolm is also testing out new foods when he's not attempting to eat the inedible.

Just last week actress shared multiple photos of him enjoying his first birthday cake on Instagram along with some sweet words for her boy.

"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives," Munn said. "My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday, Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."

Munn posted several shots of Malcolm on dad Mulaney's lap eating pieces of cake with his small hands. The toddler — wearing a white shirt with gray shorts and a knitted crown with a "1" on it — was quick to get messy, with pieces of chocolate smeared across his face and all over his outfit.

Olivia Munn and son Malcolm. Olivia Munn/Instagram

Another one of the photos showed an adorable family moment with Munn smiling while holding out the cake, shaped like an elephant with a trunk and large pink ears, while Mulaney holds the toddler in his arms.

She also shared a hilarious video showing her mom taking a piece of the cake and feeding it to Malcolm after he hesitated to try it. Munn wrote in the video post, "when your Asian mom gets impatient."

Olivia Munn and son Malcolm. Olivia Munn/Instagram

She added, "For what it's worth, he did start eating the cake after that "

Celebrity friends wished Malcolm a happy birthday in the comments, including Mindy Kaling, who wrote, "Yay he's the best!!! And happy one year of being a mom!"

