Olivia Munn Says She's Turning Baby Boy Malcolm into a 'Buttered Biscuit' in Adorable New Photo

Olivia Munn is clearly enjoying being a mother!
On Saturday, the Violet actress shared an adorable snapshot of her baby boy Malcolm Hiệp, whom she welcomed with boyfriend John Mulaney in November, amid a mother-son bonding moment.
In the photo, Munn, 41, squishes Malcolm's cheeks with her hand as the infant looks up and coos with his mouth wide open.
"Misson to turn Malcolm into a real live buttered biscuit is almost complete," the X-Men: Apocalypse star captioned the sweet pic.
RELATED: The 'Smooshiest' Photos of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Newborn Son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney
Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced Malcolm in December, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their baby on Nov. 24.
Posting a photo of her son asleep and cuddled up in a blanket, Munn wrote, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."
Mulaney shared a similar photo, captioning his post, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Mulaney first announced that he and Munn were expecting on a September episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"
RELATED VIDEO: New Mom Olivia Munn Laments 'Low Supply' of Breast Milk: 'Breastfeeding Is so Hard'
The "buttered biscuit" photo comes about after the Love, Wedding, Repeat actress shared a sweet video of her infant son resting on her chest and taking a nap last month.
In the clip, baby Malcolm is seen sleeping with one of his arms stretched out and his hand resembling Spider-Man's signature hand gesture.
"My baby naps like Spider-Man," Munn playfully teased.