Olivia Munn and son Malcolm visited John Mulaney in New York City to watch him host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time

Olivia Munn Says Only Way to Get Baby Son Malcolm to 'Chill Out' Is with a Walk Outside

Olivia Munn is giving a glimpse into her busy life as a new mom.

Munn, 41, shared a video to Instagram Tuesday, showing herself taking a backyard stroll with her 3-month-old son, Malcolm Hiệp.

The Newsroom actress, who shares Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney, told her followers she was doing her best to get her son to "chill out" after a cross-country flight had left him on "New York time."

"Mister Malcolm is on New York time," she explained in the clip. "So, yeah we are outside walking in the backyard in a stroller. It's the only way he will settle down and chill out."

She then flipped the camera around to show her son resting in his stroller before asking him, "Right, bub?"

"We gotta stay out of the sun," she explained. "So we're relegated to this section of the backyard. But it's working!"

"It's working, right?" she asked him, adding a doodle of a conversation bubble beside Malcolm in the video reading "For now….."

Munn was in New York this past weekend to support Mulaney, 39, who hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Saturday. Munn shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her visit to the set on Monday, where she posed with a photo of Mulaney and Malcolm.

"Proud of my guys," she captioned the post.

Munn also captured a sweet behind-the-scenes moment of Mulaney and their son taken while she and Malcom were visiting SNL last week. In the photo, Mulaney holds his son — who is dressed in a miniature suit — up on his shoulder.

"Malcolm visited SNL Thursday afternoon. Here he is looking like your uncle being carried out of a wedding because he went too hard," Munn joked in the caption.

Malcolm is both Munn and Mulaney's first child. The couple introduced Malcolm in December 2021 by sharing the first photos of their baby in individual Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their son Nov. 24.

Mulaney, who began dating Munn last spring, first shared he and his girlfriend were expecting during a September 2021 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," said the comedian, who has battled drug and alcohol addiction for years and went to rehab in December 2020.

He added, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!