Olivia Munn Takes Baby Malcolm to His First Restaurant: 'Crazy Pho You'

The X-Men: Apocalypse star and her partner John Mulaney held Malcom on their laps as they enjoyed bowls of pho during a family outing

Olivia Munn's baby son Malcolm just tackled a major milestone!

On Sunday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, revealed on Instagram that she took Malcolm to a restaurant for the first time, sharing a series photos, which show her little one seated on her lap as she enjoyed Pho. "Crazy pho you. Malcolm goes to his first restaurant," Munn captioned the post.

In other images from the carousel, Munn's partner John Mulaney is captured cradling Malcolm, and in a different shot the baby boy is nestled in his stroller with a bottle of Sriracha sauce in his arms. Munn, Mulaney, 39, and her mother Kim then posed together with a group shot, including little Malcolm.

Munn and Mulaney introduced Malcolm in December, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their baby on Nov. 24.

Since then, Munn has documented her early days of motherhood and shared some of Malcolm's cutest moments.

Last month she marked her four month anniversary as a new mother with a heartfelt Instagram post. The Violet actress appeared in a sweet photo on her Instagram March 24, posing with Malcolm.

"It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world," the actress captioned the post.

"He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him ... Happy 4 month birthday Malcolm. I love you I love you I love you."

Just week, Munn got candid about how she's adjusting to motherhood, opening up on her Instagram Story about what postpartum life looks like for her since welcoming Malcolm.

"Everyone's asleep except me," she began, noting that it was 1:54 a.m. "Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?) I'm pretty sure that's spit up on my shirt."