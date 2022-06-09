Olivia Munn Spills Half of Her 'Carefully Packed' Baby Formula amid Nationwide Shortage

The actress has previously spoken out about how the shortage has impacted her family as she "depends on formula" to feed her son Malcolm

Olivia Munn is sharing a difficult parenting moment she faced this week.

On Wednesday, the actress, 41, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her open suitcase with two containers of baby formula that had spilled inside of the bag and onto the floor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When there's a formula shortage and you open your suitcase to find your carefully packed formula has popped open and half of it is now gone😢," she wrote.

Last month, Munn opened up about her fears amid the nationwide formula shortage as "depends on formula" to feed her and John Mulaney's 6-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp.

"It's so crazy when people say 'if you breastfeed you won't have to worry about the formula shortage!' I have low milk supply, so to keep my baby fed I depend on formula," Munn wrote on Twitter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Olivia Munn spills half container of baby formula amid nationwide shortage Olivia Munn Instagram story | Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

"I wish I could breastfeed so I wouldn't be panicking about the shortage right now. But I don't have a choice," she added.

Reports by Datasembly showed the national out-of-stock rate hit a high of 43 percent for the first week of May.

While the shortages of some formulas first emerged late last year, amid the pandemic, they've heightened in recent months due to challenges with the supply chain, product recalls by some American manufacturers and inflation.

President Joe Biden is taking steps to ameliorate the effects of the shortage, the White House said on May 12, after Abbott Nutrition, the nation's largest manufacturer of infant formula, recalled products made in a Michigan plant back in late February due to possible contamination of cronobacter and salmonella.