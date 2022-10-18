Olivia Munn Says Son Malcolm Is 'Trying to Drop His Second Nap' — and He's Winning the 'Battle'

The new mom asked her followers on Instagram for advice on how to get her 11-month-old to nap as she said her son was winning the "battle" of dropping his second nap

Published on October 18, 2022 05:44 PM
olivia munn baby malcolm
Photo: olivia munn/instagram

Olivia Munn is sharing a relatable parenting moment when it comes to naptime.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, the new mom, 42, asked followers for advice on how to get her 11-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp to take his second nap of the day as he was still riled up and crawling around the living room.

"He's trying to drop his second nap! 😩," Munn wrote on top of the clip, which shows the tired mom with her hand on her chin as Malcolm crawls away from her.

"He's too young to drop the second nap and I'm too tired for it to happen. How do I get him to nap?????" she captioned the video.

Munn, who shares Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney, then declared on her Instagram Story that her son was winning the "battle of the second nap."

"While Malcolm wins the battle of the second nap, I'm over here with chapped lips and autoimmune breakouts...also I should brush my hair," she wrote over a clip of her pointing to her face.

In a follow-up slide, Munn revealed that Mulaney, 40, successfully "got him to sleep" after the battle.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

Last week, the actress shared an adorable video of Malcolm learning how to speak while wearing a matching outfit with his dad.

Olivia Munn, john mulaney
Olivia Munn/Instagram (2)

Both Mulaney and Malcolm wore khaki pants and a black long-sleeve as the comedian encouraged his little boy to say "car."

"His first word was Daddy/Dada 😍, his second word was chó (Vietnamese for dog), and his third word is car 🚘," Munn captioned the video.

The Love, Wedding, Repeat actress also shared additional photos of Mulaney and Malcolm in their similar outfits, completing their look with matching white and green Nike sneakers.

