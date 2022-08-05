Olivia Munn Shares Adorable New Photos of Son Malcolm, 8 Months: 'Might Be Getting My Dimple'

Olivia Munn's little boy is growing up fast!

The Love, Wedding, Repeat actress, 41, shared new photos Friday with her 8-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp. In the three shots posted on Instagram, Munn wears a striped button-down shirt and sits in a comfy chair with Malcolm on her lap in a striped onesie.

"He might be getting my dimple 🧐," she captioned the shots, which also included one of the mother and son looking at something out of frame, and a close-up of the infant where she pinches his cheeks together slightly.

Last month, the new mom, who shares Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney, said her son was recovering after being sick for the first time.

"Got through our first sickness," Munn wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of her son resting on her chest. "Haven't properly slept since last Wednesday but there's nowhere else I'd rather be than cuddling my little boy and being covered in his explosive poop."

Days later, the actress noted that while she "thought Malcolm was better" the pair had another difficult night.

"We had another night of high fevers and lots of bodily fluids," she noted on her Instagram Story, where she used a filter as she spoke. "I'm so tired I don't even wanna know what I look like without these butterflies and ladybugs over my face."

Olivia Munn/Instagram

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

In June, Mulaney celebrated his first Father's Day with the infant and opened up about the special day during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney said. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."