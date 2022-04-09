Olivia Munn Shows Off 'Snapback' in Relatable Photo 'Rummaging Through Cheese' at Grocery Store

"No lie, I thought I was holding it together pretty good until I saw this photo," Olivia Munn joked in a candid photo shared on her Instagram on Friday

Olivia Munn's candid "snapback" is as real as it gets.

On Friday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, shared an interesting picture of herself next to a table filled with cheese at a grocery store.

"This is my #snapback. Wearing my boyfriend's shirt AND pants. Hair a mess. Shopping for cheese," Munn wrote alongside the photo, referencing John Mulaney and her casual outfit. Mulaney and Munn share 4-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

"No lie, I thought I was holding it together pretty good until I saw this photo. 😝," she continued, adding, "I thought the wedge sneakers made me look a little more pulled together but I was wrong. Thanks for capturing this moment @kellynotcasey."

She added more in the comments section, writing, "Zoom in. I look crazy. Just rummaging through cheese."

Actress Hannah Simone, 41, joked in the comments section that the photo could have easily been her. "Literally had to do a double take. Thought it was me and someone had caught me out in the wild 🙃," Simone wrote.

Comedian Whitney Cummings also commented in part, "100 percent john's fault because they're his clothes"

Olivia Munn Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

The actress has been candid about her postpartum journey since welcoming son Malcolm in November. Last month, she shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story just before 2 a.m., writing that "everyone's asleep except me."

"Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?) I'm pretty sure that's spit up on my shirt," she wrote, adding, "I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)."

Munn previously shared in an Instagram Story post that she is feeling more like herself following a martial arts lesson.

"My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today," she wrote. "Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more life myself ... hope I can keep it up."

Mulaney first announced that he and Munn were expecting during a September episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"