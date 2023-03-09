Olivia Munn Shares Video of the 'First Time' Son Malcolm 'Ever Said 'No'

Olivia Munn's baby boy now knows one more word in his vocabulary!

On Instagram on Thursday, the actress, 42, shared an adorable video of her and John Mulaney's son Malcolm Hiệp saying "no" for the first time ever.

"This is the first time Malcolm ever said no and even he couldn't take himself seriously," wrote Munn.

After appearing to have been fed, the 16-month-old reaches for the phone while fussily repeating "No" over and over again in the clip.

Following a pause where he then softly says "no" one last time, he begins laughing alongside his parents.

"When he pushes it too far with the last 'no,'" Munn jokingly wrote over the video.

"He wanted the phone but we made a new rule: no more phones or tablets unless it's a code red emergency like a long travel day," she explained in the caption.

Over the weekend, Munn posted an adorable photo on Instagram of the family of three at the beach together, hanging out on the sand while Mulaney, 40, tried to give Malcolm a sip of water.

Olivia Munn/instagram

In the photo, the 16-month-old sits on his mom's lap and sticks his tongue out while Munn throws her head back and laughs as Mulaney crouches next to his son.

Last month, Munn also shared a sweet video of Mulaney teaching their son about the sounds animals make — and there was one in particular that sent him into a fit of laughter.

In the video, Mulaney could be seen holding his son in his lap as they read a book. He pointed to a picture of a snake and made the sound "ssss," which Malcolm copied. The couple cheered the toddler on before Mulaney pointed to the next animal.

"Wait, what about this?" he asked, pointing to a "piggy." Malcolm didn't hesitate to make a snorting sound, which made Mulaney laugh, falling back on the couch and bringing the toddler with him.