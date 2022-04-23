Olivia Munn Shares Playful Moment Between John Mulaney and Son Malcolm on Instagram

Olivia Munn attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) ; Olivia Munn/Instagram

Olivia Munn's baby boy Malcolm Hiệp is flying high!

On Friday, the X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, shared a fun snap on her Instagram Stories of comedian John Mulaney, 39, holding their son, 4 months, up in the air, enjoying the Colorado sun at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

Munn kept the caption simple by writing "#fbf" and tagging the venue.

Since welcoming Malcolm on Nov. 24, the actress hasn't shied away from sharing the realities of being a new mom.

Earlier this month, she posted an Instagram photo of her holding baby Malcolm and candidly discussed her experience with postpartum hair loss in the comment section.

Los Angeles fashion designer Amber Farr commented under Munn's post, complimenting the actress's hair jokingly asking, "Can I just have your hair for one day please?" Munn responded, "Ummm it's falling out in clumps post partum."

She added, "I'll let you have it once I can grow it back and give it to you in better condition."

She also previously showed off her relatable "snapback" body in a picture of herself next to a table filled with cheese at a grocery store.

"This is my #snapback," she wrote alongside the candid photo, adding, "Wearing my boyfriend's shirt AND pants. Hair a mess. Shopping for cheese."

"No lie, I thought I was holding it together pretty good until I saw this photo. 😝," she continued. "I thought the wedge sneakers made me look a little more pulled together but I was wrong. Thanks for capturing this moment @kellynotcasey."

In the comments section, she told her followers, "Zoom in. I look crazy. Just rummaging through cheese."

Last month the star confessed she was "happy" but "struggling" with postpartum life.

Sharing a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story early in the morning she detailed what postpartum life looks like for her since welcoming Malcolm.

"Everyone's asleep except me," she began, pointing out that it was 1:54 a.m. "Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?) I'm pretty sure that's spit up on my shirt."