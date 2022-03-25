Olivia Munn Shares New Photo of 'Happiest, Chillest Baby' Malcolm to Mark 4 Months Since His Birth

Olivia Munn is celebrating 4 months as a new mom!

The Violet actress, 41, appeared in a sweet photo on her Instagram Thursday, posing with her baby son Malcolm.

Munn sat smiling on a bed in a loose lavender t-shirt, with her little boy cradled in front of her in a grey onesie. She shares Malcolm with her partner John Mulaney.

"It's been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world," the actress wrote in the caption.

olivia munn Credit: oliviamunn/Instagram

"He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him," she continued.

"I, on the other hand, rotate the same three t-shirts and sweatshirts. 🤪" Munn added, before concluding with, "Happy 4 month birthday Malcolm. I love you I love you I love you".

The X-Men: Apocalypse star also shared some baby content to her Instagram Story, including a birthday portrait of Malcolm with a graphic that read "4 months old".

She posted a video of Mulaney, 39, nuzzling the baby before leaving town, as well.

The comedian could be heard saying, "I love you Malcolm" in the sweet snippet. Munn wrote over the clip, "Birthday fun this morning before his daddy left for Texas..."

olivia munn Credit: oliviamunn/Instagram

The couple welcomed Malcolm Hiệp on Nov. 24.

Mulaney revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September of last year that he and Munn were expecting.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!" While thanking Meyers for having him on the show, Mulaney said, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

Munn, for her part, told PEOPLE in September that she was "really excited" to become a parent.

"My friends have been giving me some great advice. That's been keeping me sane," she said at the time about preparing for motherhood.