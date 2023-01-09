Olivia Munn Shares Adorable Clip of Son Malcolm 'Opening Doors': 'I'm Not Prepared'

"I should teach him to knock first," added John Mulaney who shares the 13-month-old son with the actress

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 06:59 PM
Olivia Munn attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will be broadcast on May 8, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE) ; https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnM-zxBpZws/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D oliviamunn's profile picture oliviamunn Verified Oh no… 🫣 I’m not prepared! Aggghh!! 5h
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty; olivia munn/Instagram

Olivia Munn's baby boy is growing up fast.

On Monday, the actress and former TV Host shared an update on her 13-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp whom she shares with John Mulaney by posting an adorable clip of the toddler "opening doors."

"Oh no… 🫣 I'm not prepared! Aggghh!!" wrote Munn, 42, in the Instagram caption.

In the comment section, Mulaney, 40, later chimed in on his son's latest milestone, "I should teach him to knock first."

Last month, Munn shared photos from Christmas Day festivities with her boyfriend and their son.

In one photo, the X-Men: Apocalypse alum held the toddler in front of a Christmas tree adorned with brown and gold ornaments. In another, she explained that Malcolm helped his dad sort through gift boxes while "wearing the cutest Japanese old man corduroy pants."

She also posted Mulaney playing with Malcolm on the floor while holiday music played in the background.

A week prior, Munn detailed the realities of having a teething toddler by sharing the moment Malcolm woke up in the middle of the night "screaming."

In a sweet video that Munn timestamped 12:14 a.m. on her Instagram Story, Mulaney can be seen reading a book to Malcolm.

"We were awakened by a screaming Malcolm...," she wrote over the video.

"He's teething again," she added in a clip of Mulaney reading a different book to the tot.

Munn also posted a video of the comedian holding Malcolm and wrote, "Looks like we'll be having a Christmas molar."

RELATED VIDEO: New Mom Olivia Munn Laments 'Low Supply' of Breast Milk: 'Breastfeeding Is so Hard'

The couple celebrated Malcolm's first birthday in November 2022 with a chocolate-frosted yellow cake. Malcolm wore a knitted crown embroidered with the number "1."

"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives," Munn said in the Instagram caption at the time. "My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."

