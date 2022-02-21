Olivia Munn Shares Adorable Footage of Her 12-Week-Old 'Marshmallow' Son Malcolm

Olivia Munn's little boy is getting tons of love from his family.

On Saturday, X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, shared an adorable video of her 12-week-old son Malcolm Hiệp — whom she shares with John Mulaney — enjoying some family time with his grandmother and dad. In the clip, Munn's mother, Kim, tickles Malcolm's chin as he smiles and giggles at her.

"Don't be fooled Malcolm. This lady is a Tiger Mom who scared the s--- out of me as a kid," Munn wrote alongside the video on her Instagram Story.

In another clip, Mulaney cuddles with their baby boy, giving him a kiss on the head before holding him in the air as Malcolm gazes at the camera in a gray onesie.

"Did someone order a marshmallow?" Munn joked alongside a photo of the infant.

Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced Malcolm in December, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their baby on Nov. 24.

Since then, Munn has documented her experience with motherhood and shared some of Malcolm's most adorable moments. Earlier this month, the Violet actress posted a photo in which she can be seen squishing Malcolm's cheeks with her hand as the infant looks up and coos with his mouth wide open.

"Mission to turn Malcolm into a real live buttered biscuit is almost complete," she captioned the sweet pic.

Olivia Munn Marks New Year with Newborn Son Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

Last month, Munn shared that she was feeling "a little less postpartum" after a hair transformation from her hairstylist pal Kiley Fitzgerald, who unexpectedly showed up to pamper the new mom.

Munn documented the moment on Instagram while cradling her adorable infant on her lap. The photo featured a sleepy-eyed Malcolm with a pacifier and beanie as he quietly sat with his mom during the self-care session.