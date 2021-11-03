Olivia Munn Says She's 'Scared,' 'Nervous' and 'Excited' to Welcome Baby: 'Feelings Are 'Rotating'
The Violet actress shared her mixed emotions about entering motherhood during an appearance on Today Wednesday
Oliva Munn is feeling a mix of emotions before becoming a mom for the first time.
On Wednesday's episode of Today, the 41-year-old told Hoda Kotb that she is both "nervous" and "excited" about giving birth to her first child with comedian John Mulaney. She's due later this year.
"I feel good. I feel scared," the Violet actress said. "... I feel every day, the feelings are just kind of rotating through."
Mulaney, 39, announced that he and Munn are expecting a child together during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September. The couple's relationship was first reported by PEOPLE in May.
With her due date approaching, however, Munn is still trying to figure out what she needs.
"I know this is a small thing, but just I don't know how many of each item I need," the actress told Kotb, 57. "Like how many blankets does a baby need? Like, truly. I wish somebody could tell me. Or like, how many onesies? How many diapers?"
Finding the best rocker is also "a big question," Munn said.
"Apparently, you need a really good rocker and then one that can support your head because a lot of them go down too low," she explained. "And does it glide or do you want it to rock? These [quesetions] keep me up at night. It's really confusing."
To prepare herself for motherhood, Munn has been consuming content from mothers across the internet, which she said has been a big help.
"Honestly, thank god for Instagram and Facebook and blogs, because there's a lot of moms that put out so much great information and that has been such a saving grace for me," said the Predator star.
Munn hopes her experience as a dog mom will work in her favor, but knows motherhood is a completely different ballgame.
"If it's anything like having dogs, then I can do that," the star added with a laugh. "But I have a feeling it's going to be much different."