Olivia Munn Says Pregnancy Has Brought Up Past Body Image Insecurities: 'It's Really Hard'

Olivia Munn says her pregnancy has brought up body image struggles she faced when she first came to Hollywood.

The actress, 41 is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney. In a Thursday interview with SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Munn talked about her pregnancy insecurities, which she said have been sparked by how her body is changing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She explained to Shaw that pregnancy has brought up similar feelings to what she first felt when entering the public eye years ago.

"I was called so many things, that I was too big to be on TV. Then I would start to under-eat, 'cause I would hear those messages and I would try to take that message myself and be like, 'Fine you think I'm…sure call me fat, I'm fat, sure, whatever,'" she recalled.

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn John Mulaney, Olivia Munn | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

To deal with the criticism, Munn said she would "try to take those things people were calling me, and try to own them myself," but she was struggling "behind the scenes," and consulting doctors and friends for tips to lose weight. She entered a cycle of "eating too much, overeating [and] under-eating," Munn said, which led to more criticism of her appearance.

Now, Munn shared: "being pregnant has brought up all those feelings, because there is so much of a, 'How am I supposed to do it right?'"

"And I know there is no right, I understand that, but it's really hard, especially to have so many images in your face all the time of what truly looks like perfection."

While she's been grappling with new changes to her body, Munn also explained that she's been struggling to find the right pregnancy style. At the start of her pregnancy, Munn said she talked to one of her fashionable friends about maternity style, but ended up comparing herself to other pregnant women in the process.

The Newsroom actress said she told her friend, "'It's just so hard because I will Google search street wear maternity, and a lot of it comes up with these gorgeous women who are super skinny, and have this little bump, and everything is effortless.' "

"'They are wearing the same clothes, just looks a little different and I don't feel the same way,' " she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Munn and Mulaney have been linked since May, and the couple was later spotted on a date in Los Angeles in June. Mulaney confirmed Munn was expecting during a September appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, telling the host, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together."

Despite the many challenges pregnancy presents, Munn is excited to be a mom.

Earlier this month, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Munn shared that she and Justine Bateman — who directed the actress in her latest film, Violet — had a lengthy chat about the best parts of motherhood.