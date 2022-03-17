Olivia Munn Says a Martial Arts Lesson Helped Her Feel 'a Little More Like Myself' Postpartum

Olivia Munn is getting her groove back.

Months after welcoming her first child — son Malcolm Hiệp — with John Mulaney in December 2021, the actress, 41, said in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday that she is feeling more like herself postpartum following a martial arts lesson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today," Munn wrote alongside the image, referring to the Brazilian martial art.

"Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more life myself," continued the star, who smiled and gave a thumbs up in the snapshot.

"Hope I can keep it up," added Munn, alongside a crossed fingers emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Olivia Munn Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced Malcolm in December, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their little one on Nov. 24.

Posting a photo of her son asleep and cuddled up in a blanket, Munn wrote at the time, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Mulaney shared a similar photo, captioning his post, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Mulaney first announced that he and Munn were expecting during a September episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

RELATED VIDEO: New Mom Olivia Munn Laments 'Low Supply' of Breast Milk: 'Breastfeeding Is so Hard'

Last month, Munn got real about the challenges of breastfeeding when she posted a candid video on Instagram opening up about her experience of trying to nurse her son with a "low supply" of milk.

To increase her supply of breastmilk, the new mom shared that she tried "2 lactation consultants, 3 breast-feeding pillows, lactation soups, liters of coconut water, lactation teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, nipple ointments, skin-to-skin, heating pad to increase circulation [and] three different breast pumps."

Munn also said that she also wore a "device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipples so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs."

The star admitted, however, that she "cried and cried" when her attempts didn't work, and she "felt like [her] body was failing."