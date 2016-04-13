The actress, who has been dating NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers since May 2014, explained she went through with freezing her eggs to ensure her chances of parenthood

Olivia Munn Reveals She 'Froze a Bunch of Eggs,' Thinks 'Every Girl Should Do It'

Olivia Munn has put her (frozen) eggs in one (cryopreservation) basket, in hopes of becoming a mother one day.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star revealed she “froze a bunch of [her] eggs” when she appeared on Anna Faris‘ podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified Tuesday.

“I turned 35, then you’re high risk. I did, years ago, freeze a bunch of eggs. I went to the doctor and did the whole test and he said, ‘You know, you actually have a lot of eggs. You’re really lucky,'” Munn shared about undergoing the retrieval process.



The actress, who has been dating NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers since May 2014, explained she went through with freezing her eggs to ensure her chances of parenthood.

“A girlfriend of mine — we’re the same age — she’d gone to the doctor, had a test and she had the egg count of a 50 year old,” she said, adding, “For me, this is the count you’ll have until your 30s, even 40s — you’ll always have a lot.”

Freezing your eggs in order to preserve your fertility has become more and more commonplace among women – and celebrities are no exception as Whitney Cummings, Joanna Krupa and Maria Menounos have all recently opened up about why they chose to freeze their eggs.

“I actually started telling my friends about it,’ Munn said during the podcast. “It’s no longer on the experimental list and I think that every girl should do it. For one, you don’t have to race the clock any more. You don’t have to worry about it, worry about your job or anything. It’s there.”

Adding, “It’s also just like, why not do it, because I see so many women who go through this. Doomsday is now like whatevers day, because I am prepared.”

