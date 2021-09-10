Olivia Munn says she and John Mulaney "haven't decided" yet whether they'll find out the sex of their baby on the way before welcoming the new addition

Pregnant Olivia Munn Says She and John Mulaney Haven't Found Out Sex of Baby (Yet): 'Good Surprise'

Olivia Munn is thankful for moms rallying in support of her as she prepares to welcome her baby.

The actress, who is currently expecting her first baby with comedian John Mulaney, spoke to Access' Mario Lopez about her partnership with Petco on their mental health for pets initiative, sharing an update on her pregnancy.

"I'm feeling really good. The outpouring of love and support has been really amazing," says Munn, 41. "There's a very real mom tribe that comes up — I've heard about it, but they've really come up in full force. And there's a really great dad tribe too. Everybody comes up and just really is so supportive and loving. It has really meant so much to me."

"I haven't decided if I'll find out yet or not," she adds of finding out the sex of her baby on the way. "... It's a good surprise to find out. There's very few surprises in life."

She also jokes of her dogs' lack of realization over her pregnancy, "I've actually been really surprised they haven't — people tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things, but they just walk over my stomach, they don't care. I'm laying on the couch and they just walk right over."

"They have no idea what's happening," says Munn.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday, Mulaney said he and Munn are both "really, really happy" about the upcoming addition to their family. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the two soon-to-be parents are "extremely excited."

"They are both extremely excited about the baby," said the source. "They couldn't be happier."

Munn and Mulaney's romance was first reported by PEOPLE back in May, and the two have since been spotted enjoying their summer together.

In late June, Munn and Mulaney were seen on a lunch date at Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles. Kicking back at an outdoor table under sunny skies, Munn and Mulaney were all smiles as they chatted over their meal.