Olivia Munn Is Pregnant! Actress and John Mulaney Expecting First Baby Together

The Love Wedding Repeat actress is expecting her first baby with John Mulaney, the comedian revealed Tuesday during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"You've had a year," Meyers, 47, told Mulaney at the top of the evening, to which the comedian replied, "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]..."

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he continued.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said, adding how grateful he is that Munn has held his hand throughout his challenging year. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

While thanking Meyers for having him on the show, Mulaney said, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

The couple's relationship was first reported by PEOPLE back in May and the two have since been spotted enjoying their summer together.

In late June, Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39, were seen on a lunch date at Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles.

Kicking back at an outdoor table under sunny skies, Munn and Mulaney were all smiles as they chatted over their meal.

"They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking," an insider told PEOPLE. "They were really enjoying each other's company."

The celebrity duo first connected socially several years ago and remained friendly.