Olivia Munn Shares Photos of John Mulaney, Son Malcolm: 'Partying in Vegas Looks a Lot Different'

Olivia Munn is experiencing Las Vegas in a whole new light.

As the actress and mom, 42, and son Malcolm Hiệp, 17 months, join John Mulaney for a stretch of Las Vegas shows, she remarked that "partying in Vegas looks a lot different now."

In the photos shared on her Instagram Story over the weekend, Munn sat on the floor in a hotel room with a full floor-to-ceiling window looking out at the strip behind her. She and the toddler enjoyed playing with trucks.

Olivia Munn and son Malcolm. John Mulaney and son Malcolm. Olivia Munn and son Malcolm. L: Caption Olivia Munn and son Malcolm. PHOTO: olivia munn/instagram C: Caption John Mulaney and son Malcolm. PHOTO: olivia munn/instagram R: Caption Olivia Munn and son Malcolm. PHOTO: olivia munn/instagram

Mulaney posed with Malcolm for another photo as the two sat at a table having lunch together. The little one later appeared in a robe in a mirror selfie with Munn, who smiled in a robe herself and wrote, "He makes me so happy."

In a later Instagram post, she includes a video where Malcolm reaches out to a poster of Mulaney on the wall and says "dada" as he points.

"Vegas lately…" she captioned the post.

In February, the actress and former TV host shared an adorable video of Mulaney teaching their son about the sounds animals make — and there was one in particular that sent him into a fit of laughter.

In the video, Mulaney could be seen holding his son in his lap as they read a book. He pointed to a picture of a snake and made the sound "ssss," which Malcolm copied. The couple cheered the toddler on before Mulaney pointed to the next animal.

"Wait, what about this?" he asked, pointing to a "piggy."

Malcolm didn't hesitate to make a snorting sound, which made Mulaney laugh, falling back on the couch and bringing the toddler with him.