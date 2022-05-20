Olivia Munn Says She's 'Panicking' amid Nationwide Formula Shortage: 'Wish I Could Breastfeed'

"I have low milk supply, so to keep my baby fed I depend on formula," Olivia Munn shared on Twitter this week

Like many parents across the country, Olivia Munn is feeling fearful as the baby formula shortage charges on.

On Wednesday, the new mom opened up about her experience amid the nationwide issue, sharing that she's "panicking" as she "depends on formula" to feed her 5-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp, whom she shares with John Mulaney.

"It's so crazy when people say 'if you breastfeed you won't have to worry about the formula shortage!' I have low milk supply, so to keep my baby fed I depend on formula," Munn wrote on Twitter.

"I wish I could breastfeed so I wouldn't be panicking about the shortage right now. But I don't have a choice," she added.

Olivia Munn, Malcolm Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

The nationwide baby formula shortage is worsening each day with new data by Datasembly showing the national out-of-stock rate hit a high of 43 percent for the first week of May.

While the shortages of some formulas first emerged late last year, amid the pandemic, they've worsened in recent months due to challenges with the supply chain, product recalls by some American manufacturers and inflation.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced that he is "invoking" the Defense Production Act in an effort to improve formula production in the U.S.

"The Defense Production Act gives the government the ability to require suppliers to direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers before any other customer who may have ordered that good," Biden explained.

He also rolled out Operation Fly Formula, which will "speed up the import of infant formula" to provide local stores with more of the much-needed product.

Continued Biden, "I've directed the Department of Health and Human Services to send aircraft planes overseas to pick up infant formula that meets U.S. standards, so we can get it on the store shelves faster. And I've directed my team to do everything possible to ensure there's enough safe baby formula and that it's quickly reaching families that need it the most."