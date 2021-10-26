Pregnant Olivia Munn Says She's Looking Forward to 'Bringing a Little Person Into This World'

As Olivia Munn prepares to welcome her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, the actress is sharing what she's most looking forward to about motherhood.

Munn, 41, told Entertainment Tonight that she and Justine Bateman — who directed the actress in her latest film, Violet — had a lengthy chat about the best parts of motherhood.

"Justine and I had a long conversation about this the other day, honestly, I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world," Munn said.

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn John Mulaney; Olivia Munn | Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty; Karwai Tang/Getty

Mulaney, 39, first confirmed that he and Munn were having a baby during a September appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible … And we're having a baby together," Mulaney told host Seth Meyers. The stand-up comic, who sought treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction last year, later added, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

Not long after Mulaney first shared their baby news, a source told PEOPLE the couple was "extremely excited" and "couldn't be happier."

In late September, Munn shared a pregnancy update with PEOPLE.

"I've been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods," Munn told PEOPLE. "And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That's been keeping me sane!"

She added, "It can be difficult as your body is changing and you feel like you look different or your body is putting on weight in different places. The consistent image that's portrayed is usually very effortless and fashionable. Mine has been a lot of oversized sweatpants!"

The Love, Wedding, Repeat star and the SNL alum were first linked in early May and were later spotted on a lunch date together in Los Angeles. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the couple had met at church in L.A.

Before his relationship with Munn, Mulaney was married to Anna Marie Tendler, and filed for divorce from the costume designer in July after six years of marriage. The former couple had split in May, two months before their divorce.