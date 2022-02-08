Olivia Munn Jokes That Baby Malcolm 'Works Out Way More' Than Her in Cute Video with John Mulaney

Olivia Munn's son is an expert at tummy time.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, shared an adorable video of 2-month-old Malcolm Hiệp showing off his skills to his dad, John Mulaney, on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Malcolm is heard cooing in the clip as the former Saturday Night Live writer jokingly tries to translate what he is saying.

"Did you say 'roar'? Did you say 'yeah'? Are you taking it to the limit?" Mulaney, who's set to host SNL on Feb. 26, asked.

Munn pointed out Malcolm's impressive upper-body strength, writing over her Story, "Malcolm works out way more than me right now. #tummytime."

Mulaney first announced that he and Munn were expecting on a September episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced Malcolm in December, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their baby on Nov. 24.

Since then, Munn has candidly shared her experience with motherhood, including some of Malcolm's most adorable moments. On Saturday, the Violet actress posted a photo in which she can be seen squishing Malcolm's cheeks with her hand as the infant looks up and coos with his mouth wide open.

"Misson to turn Malcolm into a real live buttered biscuit is almost complete," she captioned the sweet pic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Olivia Munn Says She's Turning Son Malcolm into a 'Buttered Biscuit' Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

Last month, Munn shared that she was feeling "a little less postpartum" after a hair transformation provided by her hairstylist pal Kiley Fitzgerald, who unexpectedly showed up to pamper the new mom.

Munn documented the moment on Instagram while cradling her adorable infant on her lap. The photo featured a sleepy-eyed Malcolm with a pacifier and beanie as he quietly sat with his mom during the self-care session.

RELATED VIDEO: New Mom Olivia Munn Laments 'Low Supply' of Breast Milk: 'Breastfeeding Is so Hard'