Olivia Munn Welcomes First Baby with John Mulaney: Source

John Mulaney revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in September that he and Olivia Munn were expecting a baby

Olivia Munn is a new mom.

The Violet actress, 41, and comedian John Mulaney, 39, welcomed their first baby together, PEOPLE has confirmed.

A source close to the couple says Munn and Mulaney had a baby boy on Nov. 24. Representatives for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mulaney revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September that he and Munn were expecting.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!" While thanking Meyers for having him on the show, Mulaney said, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

Munn told PEOPLE in September, while chatting about her partnership with Petco, that she was "really excited" to become a parent.

"My friends have been giving me some great advice. That's been keeping me sane," she said at the time about preparing for motherhood.

In particular, "what's helped me the most is when friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women," she explained. "It can be difficult as your body is changing and you feel like you look different or your body is putting on weight in different places. The consistent image that's portrayed is usually very effortless and fashionable. Mine has been a lot of oversized sweatpants!"