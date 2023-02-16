Olivia Munn Shares Cute Clip of Baby Son Malcolm Making Animal Noises with Dad John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is sharing just how smart her baby boy really is!

On Wednesday, the actress and former TV host, 42, shared an adorable video of her partner John Mulaney teaching their son Malcolm Hiệp about the sounds animals make — and there was one in particular that sent him into a fit of laughter.

In the video, Mulaney, 40, could be seen holding his son in his lap as they read a book. He pointed to a picture of a snake and made the sound "ssss," which Malcolm copied. The couple cheered the toddler on before Mulaney pointed to the next animal.

"Wait, what about this?" he asked, pointing to a "piggy."

Malcolm didn't hesitate to make a snorting sound, which made Mulaney laugh, falling back on the couch and bringing the 14-month-old with him.

The video then cut to little Malcolm continuing to make the sound as the comedian encouraged him with a laugh, "Yeah."

Munn simply captioned the footage, "🐍🐷"

The video is the latest in a series of posts over the past few months the X-Men: Apocalypse actress has shared documenting her son's latest escapades as he grows up. Last month, she posted a hilarious clip of the toddler "opening doors."

"Oh no … 🫣 I'm not prepared! Aggghh!!" Munn wrote in the Instagram caption.

In the comments section, Mulaney chimed in, "I should teach him to knock first."

However, it hasn't been all rainbows, as the star also shared in late December 2022 about when Malcolm woke up in the middle of the night "screaming."

Munn documented the incident on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Mulaney reading a book to their son at 12:14 a.m.

"He's teething again," Munn said, also writing on a separate video that it "looks like we'll be having a Christmas molar."

"It's too f-in late for this nonsense," she later wrote in a shared moment of exhaustion that all parents can relate to, finally wrapping up her experience a few minutes later with a screengrab of the glasses tangled in her hair on her Instagram Story at 12:53 a.m.