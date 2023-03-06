Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Enjoy Beach Day with Son Malcolm, 13 Months, in Adorable Photo

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcomed their first baby together in November 2021

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on March 6, 2023 04:01 PM
Photo: Olivia Munn/instagram

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney enjoyed a fun beach day with their baby boy!

On Sunday, the actress, 42, shared an adorable photo of the family of three at the beach together, hanging out in the sand while Mulaney, 40, tries to give son Malcolm Hiệp a sip of water.

The 13-month-old sits on his mom's lap and sticks his tongue out while Munn throws her head back and laughs. Mulaney crouches next to his son, who is wearing a red and gray striped onesie.

"Sandy," she captioned the post.

Last month, Munn shared a sweet video of Mulaney teaching their son about the sounds animals make — and there was one in particular that sent him into a fit of laughter.

In the video, Mulaney could be seen holding his son in his lap as they read a book. He pointed to a picture of a snake and made the sound "ssss," which Malcolm copied. The couple cheered the toddler on before Mulaney pointed to the next animal.

"Wait, what about this?" he asked, pointing to a "piggy."

Malcolm didn't hesitate to make a snorting sound, which made Mulaney laugh, falling back on the couch and bringing the toddler with him.

The video then cut to little Malcolm continuing to make the sound as the comedian encouraged him with a laugh, "Yeah."

Munn simply captioned the footage, "🐍🐷"

