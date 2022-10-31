Celebrity Parents Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Dress Son Malcolm as His Grandmother for First Halloween: 'Identical' "We did it. We came up w a Halloween costume we LOVED," Olivia Munn wrote before sharing photos of her and John Mulaney's baby boy in costume By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines and Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 10:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Olivia Munn/Instagram Malcolm Hiệp is channeling one of his favorite ladies for his first Halloween. On Monday, Olivia Munn shared a series of adorable pictures of her and John Mulaney's 11-month-old son dressed up as her mother Kimberly after teasing what they chose for the infant's first costume. "We did it. We came up w a Halloween costume we LOVED," Munn wrote Sunday on her Instagram Story. "But now we're so tired. I'll post tomorrow. Happy Halloween!" She revealed the hilarious finished product on Monday, prefacing the photos: "Happy Halloween!! Here is Malcolm dressed as my mom." Malcolm was the spitting image of Granny Munn as he donned a black bob wig with a grey printed t-shirt, red floral pajama pants and seafoam flip flops, while sitting on the phone with some snacks and a phone. Olivia Munn Celebrates Son Malcolm Turning 11 Months, Jokes He 'Loves the Fall' Despite His Frowns Olivia Munn/Instagram "Identical," Olivia wrote with a photo of her mother in almost the exact same pose with snacks in her lap and a phone in her hand. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The X-Men: Apocalypse star also provided a checklist for completing the look: "The sunflower seeds strewn about, Wheat Thins, extra long Slim Jims, flip flops, floral pants, novelty T-shirt, always watching Vietnamese YouTube on her phone." Olivia Munn/Instagram She also shared photos of Mulaney, 40, with her mother and their baby boy in costume, writing, "She's also John's best friend." Last week, Munn celebrated her son turning 11 months old with some funny pictures of Malcolm playing outside and looking unimpressed while posing on the ground, which was filled with brown and yellow leaves. RELATED VIDEO: New Mom Olivia Munn Laments 'Low Supply' of Breast Milk: 'Breastfeeding Is so Hard' "11 months old today and loves the fall," Munn quipped on her Instagram Story with the first photo. In a second snap of Malcolm looking at the ground with a furrowed brow, she wrote: "Loves it." PEOPLE previously confirmed that Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced their son to the world on Christmas Eve with photos of him sleeping inside a cozy blanket.