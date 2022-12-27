Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Christmas with Son Malcolm — See the Sweet Photos!

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney spent their holiday season creating sweet memories.

On Sunday, Munn, 42, shared snaps of her and Mulaney, 40, celebrating Christmas with their 13-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp.

In one snap, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress is seen holding the adorable toddler in front of a Christmas tree that is filled with brown and gold ornaments. In another, she explained that Malcolm helped his dad seemingly go through gift boxes "wearing the cutest Japanese old man corduroy pants."

olivia munn/Instagram

In the last snap from the day, the father-son duo are seen playing together as holiday music is heard in the background.

The holidays are a festive time for the couple, as they first announced the birth of their bundle of joy last Christmas Eve, just one month after Munn gave birth on Nov. 24, 2021.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays," wrote Mulaney on his Instagram post of a newborn Malcolm.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her Instagram post of a photo of a sleeping Malcolm in the first days following his birth.

For his birthday this year, Munn shared multiple photos on Instagram of baby Malcolm enjoying his first birthday cake, expressing in the caption: "Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives. My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday, Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."

Munn posted several shots of Malcolm on Mulaney's lap eating pieces of cake with his small hands. The toddler — wearing a white shirt with gray shorts and a knitted crown with a "1" on it — was quick to get messy, with pieces of chocolate smeared across his face and all over his outfit.

olivia munn/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an Instagram video in October, the mom of one asked followers for advice on how to get her son to take his second nap of the day as he was still riled up and crawling around the living room.

"He's trying to drop his second nap! 😩," Munn wrote on top of the clip, which shows her with her hand on her chin as Malcolm crawls away.

"He's too young to drop the second nap and I'm too tired for it to happen. How do I get him to nap?????" she captioned the video.

"While Malcolm wins the battle of the second nap, I'm over here with chapped lips and autoimmune breakouts...also I should brush my hair," she later wrote over a clip of her pointing to her face.