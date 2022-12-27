Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Christmas with Son Malcolm — See the Sweet Photos!

The actress shared moments from the family's Christmas holiday on Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 09:18 PM
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney Celebrate Christmas with Son Malcolm
Photo: olivia munn/Instagram

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney spent their holiday season creating sweet memories.

On Sunday, Munn, 42, shared snaps of her and Mulaney, 40, celebrating Christmas with their 13-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp.

In one snap, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress is seen holding the adorable toddler in front of a Christmas tree that is filled with brown and gold ornaments. In another, she explained that Malcolm helped his dad seemingly go through gift boxes "wearing the cutest Japanese old man corduroy pants."

https://www.instagram.com/stories/oliviamunn/3001536465164480445/?hl=en
olivia munn/Instagram

In the last snap from the day, the father-son duo are seen playing together as holiday music is heard in the background.

The holidays are a festive time for the couple, as they first announced the birth of their bundle of joy last Christmas Eve, just one month after Munn gave birth on Nov. 24, 2021.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays," wrote Mulaney on his Instagram post of a newborn Malcolm.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her Instagram post of a photo of a sleeping Malcolm in the first days following his birth.

For his birthday this year, Munn shared multiple photos on Instagram of baby Malcolm enjoying his first birthday cake, expressing in the caption: "Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives. My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday, Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."

Munn posted several shots of Malcolm on Mulaney's lap eating pieces of cake with his small hands. The toddler — wearing a white shirt with gray shorts and a knitted crown with a "1" on it — was quick to get messy, with pieces of chocolate smeared across his face and all over his outfit.

olivia munn, john mulaney
olivia munn/instagram

In an Instagram video in October, the mom of one asked followers for advice on how to get her son to take his second nap of the day as he was still riled up and crawling around the living room.

"He's trying to drop his second nap! 😩," Munn wrote on top of the clip, which shows her with her hand on her chin as Malcolm crawls away.

"He's too young to drop the second nap and I'm too tired for it to happen. How do I get him to nap?????" she captioned the video.

"While Malcolm wins the battle of the second nap, I'm over here with chapped lips and autoimmune breakouts...also I should brush my hair," she later wrote over a clip of her pointing to her face.

