Olivia Munn Shares Photos of John Mulaney with Their 'Adora-bao' Son Malcolm Hiệp

The actress shared a photo of the comedian in the kitchen with their infant son, jokingly captioning her Instagram Story "daddy's new báhn bao recipe"

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are savoring their first weeks of new parenthood.

The actress, 41, shared a pair of photos of the comedian, 39, goofing around in the kitchen with their infant son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, who was born on Nov. 24.

In the first image from Munn's Instagram Stories, Mulaney playfully puts the baby in a bun steamer.

"Lol, daddy's new báhn bao recipe," she captioned the silly image, adding a dancing dumpling emoji for good measure.

Munn stayed on theme in a second shot, deeming her son "adora-bao."

In fact, the Office Christmas Party star and the Saturday Night Live alum appear to have been helping Munn's mother prep for the family New Year's Eve celebration.

Other videos from her Stories showed a video of her mother cooking the traditional filled Vietnamese buns, which look like a family specialty, with Munn writing, "Mom's practicing her báhn bao for New Year's dinner and wanted to show it off."

And in another video, the actress does a little 'quality control,' taste-testing the savory treats.

Though baby Malcolm isn't on solids yet, his grandma was handcrafting other presents for the baby in the time leading up to his birth.

"My mom crochets and knits a lot of stuff," Munn told PEOPLE in September. "She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already. This is still a new experience for me so to see my mom excited makes it feel a lot more real! I'm really excited."

Earlier that month, Mulaney confirmed he and Munn were expecting their first child together on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"