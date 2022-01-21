Olivia Munn Introduces 8-Week-Old Son Malcolm's 'Best Friend' — and Shares Their 'Meet Cute'

Olivia Munn said her newborn son Malcolm and his best friend Penny were born hours apart and across the hall from each other

Olivia Munn's baby boy is already making friends!

The Love, Wedding, Repeat actress, 41, shared photos on Instagram Thursday of her and John Mulaney's 8-week-old son Malcolm Hiệp hanging out next to his best friend Penny Levy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new mom introduced her followers to Penny, writing, "Penny Levy + Malcolm Mulaney, 8 weeks old, born hours apart and across the hall from each other😍 #meetcute."

She later shared several sweet photos and clips of the babies together on her Instagram Story, pairing a post with a "BFFS" sticker as "Just the Two of Us" played in the background.

Mulaney was also present for the playdate, as well as Penny's father Dan Levy. "Stage dads," Munn captioned a video of the new dads playing with the infants.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Olivia Munn John Mulaney baby Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Malcolm was born on Nov. 24. Late last month, Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced the world to their baby boy with a set of sweet photographs shared on Instagram.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post, which showed her little guy bundled up in a blanket with a light blue cap atop his head.

Sharing a similar photograph as Munn, Mulaney wrote alongside his own snap: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney."

"He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet," he added. "I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Olivia Munn Marks New Year with Newborn Son Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

Since welcoming their baby boy, Munn has opened up about her adjustment to motherhood, revealing on Wednesday that she was having a tough time breastfeeding Malcolm, in part because she was having trouble producing enough milk.

"Any other moms takin alll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?" she asked her Instagram followers, alongside a photo of all the products she was trying and a poll letting viewers choose between "Y! Lactating is hard" and "Got lucky. Got milk." (As of Thursday morning, the vote split is 66% to 34%, respectively.)

In a follow-up selfie of her looking exasperated, Munn wrote, "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."