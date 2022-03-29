Olivia Munn Says She's 'Happy' But 'Struggling' with Postpartum Life

The actress welcomed her son Malcolm in November with comedian John Mulaney

Olivia Munn is getting candid about how she's adjusting to motherhood.

The Violet actress, 41, shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story early Tuesday detailing what postpartum life looks like for her since welcoming son Malcolm, whom she shares with partner John Mulaney.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Everyone's asleep except me," she began, noting that it was 1:54 a.m. "Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?) I'm pretty sure that's spit up on my shirt."

Munn continued, "I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Olivia Munn Olivia Munn

Left: Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram Right: Credit: Olivia Munn/Instagram

Munn recently shared that she was starting to feel more like herself postpartum thanks to a martial arts lesson.

"My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being, my post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible), but I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today," Munn wrote alongside the image, referring to the Brazilian martial art.

"Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more life myself," continued the star, who smiled and gave a thumbs up in the snapshot. "Hope I can keep it up."

olivia munn Credit: oliviamunn/Instagram

Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced Malcolm in December, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their little one on Nov. 24.

Posting a photo of her son asleep and cuddled up in a blanket, Munn wrote at the time, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."