Olivia Munn Gets Candid About Postpartum Hair Loss After Welcoming Baby Boy Malcolm

The actress and John Mulaney's son Malcolm was born on Nov. 24

Olivia Munn continues to be candid about her postpartum experience.

As the former Chuck star, 41, offered her Instagram followers a glimpse of her growing baby boy Malcolm, whom she shares with comedian John Mulaney, Munn opened up in the comments about her experience with postpartum hair loss.

Los Angeles fashion designer Amber Farr commented under the actress' post, complimenting the actress' hair jokingly asking, "Can I just have your hair for one day please?" Munn responded, "ummm it's falling out in clumps post partum."

"I'll let you have it once I can grow it back and give it to you in better condition," Munn wrote back in the comments.

Munn has been open about her emotional and physical journey after giving birth to her son. She and Mulaney, 39, first revealed their son in December. A source previously told PEOPLE, Munn welcomed her son on Nov. 24.

In March, the star said that she was both "happy" and "struggling" as she adjusted to life with her newborn.

"Everyone's asleep except me," she said on her Instagram stories, noting that it was 1:54 a.m. She posed in the mirror for the late-night selfie while wearing a grey Mickey Mouse sweatshirt.

"Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?) I'm pretty sure that's spit up on my shirt," she said.

Munn continued, "I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)."

One way that she's worked to "feel a little bit more like myself" was to pick up a martial arts style –– particularly Capoeira.

