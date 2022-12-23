Olivia Munn Details Late-Night Parenting Woes as Teething Son Wakes Up 'Screaming'

Olivia Munn shared the realities of having a teething toddler in footage of her son Malcolm on Thursday

Olivia Munn Laments About Parenting Woes as Son Wakes Up 'Screaming' While Teething
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney and son Malcolm PHOTO: OLIVIA MUNN/INSTAGRAM. Photo: Olivia Munn Instagram

Olivia Munn is feeling the pain of her son's teething troubles.

Early Friday morning, the 42-year-old actress shared the moment 1-year-old Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney — whom she shares with John Mulaney — woke up in the middle of the night "screaming."

In a sweet video that Munn timestamped 12:14 a.m. on her Instagram Story, Mulaney, 40, reads a book to Malcolm.

"We were awakened by a screaming Malcolm...," she wrote over the video.

"He's teething again," she added in a clip of Mulaney reading a different book to the tot.

Munn also posted a video of the comedian holding Malcolm and wrote, "Looks like we'll be having a Christmas molar."

The Violet actress went on to convey her distress by looking straight into the camera with Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence" playing over the clip.

Olivia Munn Laments About Parenting Woes as Son Wakes Up ‘Screaming’ While Teething
John Mulaney and son Malcolm PHOTO: OLIVIA MUNN/INSTAGRAM. Olivia Munn Instagram

At one point, her glasses got caught in her hair as she tried to remove them.

"It's too f-in late for this nonsense," she wrote in a shared moment of exhaustion that all parents can relate to.

Munn finished documenting her experience at 12:53 a.m., ending with a screengrab of the glasses tangled in her hair.

"Bless this Mess," she included in a gif.

Olivia Munn Laments About Parenting Woes as Son Wakes Up ‘Screaming’ While Teething
Olivia Munn PHOTO: OLIVIA MUNN/INSTAGRAM. Olivia Munn Instagram

The long night came after Munn and Mulaney celebrated Malcolm's first birthday in November.

On. Nov. 27, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared multiple photos of baby Malcolm enjoying his first birthday cake on Instagram along with some sweet words for her 1-year-old.

"Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives," Munn said. "My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday, Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much."

Munn and Mulaney first introduced their son to the world last December with a cute Instagram shot of the newborn wrapped in a fluffy blanket with a light blue beanie.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," Mulaney said in the post. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

