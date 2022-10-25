Olivia Munn is celebrating her son's latest milestone with a sense of humor!

On Monday, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared adorable photos of her son, Malcolm Hiệp, via her Instagram Story on the day he turned 11 months.

In the snaps, the baby boy looked unimpressed while posing on the ground, which was filled with brown and yellow leaves.

Olivia Munn/instagram

"11 months old today and loves the fall 🍁," Munn, 42, quipped in the caption of the first picture. In a second snap — in which little Malcolm looked at the ground with a furrowed brow — she simply wrote, "Loves it."

One day prior, Munn posted a sweet video of Malcolm, whom she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney, crawling towards her. In the clip, Munn cheered for him as she held the camera, calling her son the "happiest boy."

Olivia Munn/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Every little piece of this video shows my Malcolm in full," she captioned the post. "Army crawling, giggling, squealing, smiling, stopping to play 'Where's Malcolm' and knowing to cover his eyes and wait before he turns around… 😍."

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney, 40, welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced their son to the world on Christmas Eve, with photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

Last week, Munn shared a relatable parenting moment when it comes to nap time.

In a video posted to her Instagram account last Tuesday, she asked followers for advice on how to get her son to take his second nap of the day as he was still riled up and crawling around the living room.

"He's trying to drop his second nap! 😩," Munn wrote on top of the clip at the time, which showed the tired mom with her hand on her chin as Malcolm crawled away from her.

"He's too young to drop the second nap and I'm too tired for it to happen. How do I get him to nap?????" she captioned the video.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Munn Says Pregnancy Has Brought Up Past Body Image Insecurities: 'It's Really Hard'

Munn then declared on her Instagram Story that her son was winning the "battle of the second nap."

Meanwhile, she added, "I'm over here with chapped lips and autoimmune breakouts...also I should brush my hair."

In a follow-up slide, Munn revealed that Mulaney successfully "got him to sleep" after the battle.