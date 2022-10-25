Olivia Munn Celebrates Son Malcolm Turning 11 Months, Jokes He 'Loves the Fall' Despite His Frowns

The actress shared adorable new photos of her son, who looked unimpressed while posing on the ground filled with autumn leaves

By
Published on October 25, 2022 08:17 PM
Photo: getty; olivia munn/instagram

Olivia Munn is celebrating her son's latest milestone with a sense of humor!

On Monday, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared adorable photos of her son, Malcolm Hiệp, via her Instagram Story on the day he turned 11 months.

In the snaps, the baby boy looked unimpressed while posing on the ground, which was filled with brown and yellow leaves.

"11 months old today and loves the fall 🍁," Munn, 42, quipped in the caption of the first picture. In a second snap — in which little Malcolm looked at the ground with a furrowed brow — she simply wrote, "Loves it."

One day prior, Munn posted a sweet video of Malcolm, whom she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney, crawling towards her. In the clip, Munn cheered for him as she held the camera, calling her son the "happiest boy."

"Every little piece of this video shows my Malcolm in full," she captioned the post. "Army crawling, giggling, squealing, smiling, stopping to play 'Where's Malcolm' and knowing to cover his eyes and wait before he turns around… 😍."

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney, 40, welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced their son to the world on Christmas Eve, with photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

Last week, Munn shared a relatable parenting moment when it comes to nap time.

In a video posted to her Instagram account last Tuesday, she asked followers for advice on how to get her son to take his second nap of the day as he was still riled up and crawling around the living room.

"He's trying to drop his second nap! 😩," Munn wrote on top of the clip at the time, which showed the tired mom with her hand on her chin as Malcolm crawled away from her.

"He's too young to drop the second nap and I'm too tired for it to happen. How do I get him to nap?????" she captioned the video.

Munn then declared on her Instagram Story that her son was winning the "battle of the second nap."

Meanwhile, she added, "I'm over here with chapped lips and autoimmune breakouts...also I should brush my hair."

In a follow-up slide, Munn revealed that Mulaney successfully "got him to sleep" after the battle.

